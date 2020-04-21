



Colorado Springs, CO – USA Field Hockey, the National Governing Body responsible for the sport of field hockey in the United States, announces a partnership with TeachAids, a nonprofit leader in global education innovation. Together, they will work towards improving the safety of the sport for youth athletes and for generations to come.





The innovative CrashCourse video incorporates the most up-to-date medical knowledge and is the product of research from leading medical and industry experts. The curriculum stars collegiate athletes and integrates state-of-the-art technology to appeal specifically to youth growing-up in the digital native generation.



“With my background in public health, I’ve learned how important it is to create health education materials that resonate with their audiences,” explained Dr. George Rutherford, Director of the Prevention and Public Health Group at UCSF. “CrashCourse by TeachAids has done an incredible job distilling important education in a way that is both engaging and interactive for youth.”



One in five high school athletes experience a concussion in their lifetime, and concussions have become one of the most widely discussed issues in sports. USA Field Hockey prides itself in promoting best practices for concussion education amongst its community, and joins a growing cohort of national governing bodies of sport that are distributing the CrashCourse concussion education materials to their members.



The CrashCourse content will be available on the USA Field Hockey website, and athletes will be able to earn a Certificate for completing the education program.



“As a coach, the safety and well-being of my athletes is a top priority,” explained Tara Danielson, Head Coach of Stanford Women’s Field Hockey and Athletic Advisor to CrashCourse by TeachAids. “I’m proud of USA Field Hockey for their efforts to bring compelling education to our youth field hockey players.”



“We are proud to join forces with TeachAids to foster better understanding surrounding concussions amongst our athletes,” said Simon Hoskins, Executive Director of USA Field Hockey.



The CrashCourse curriculum will be instituted throughout USA Field Hockey’s programs nationwide starting today on the website. The program is also available for free by visiting crashcourse.teachaids.org.



About USA Field Hockey

USA Field Hockey is the national governing body for the sport of field hockey in the United States and is based in Colorado Springs, Colo. USA Field Hockey is committed to providing opportunities for the 30,000 members to participate, develop and excel as players, coaches, umpires and administrators. The U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams strive for competitive excellence in Olympic, Pan American Games, World Cup and other international competitions. USA Field Hockey is a proud member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usafieldhockey.com.

About CrashCourse by TeachAids

TeachAids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social venture that creates breakthrough software addressing numerous persistent problems in health education around the world. CrashCourse is the second free health education program launched by TeachAids in collaboration with Stanford University, following the global success of its award-winning HIV/AIDS interactive software, which is used in 82 countries around the world. It is backed by Google, Microsoft, Barclays, UNICEF, and others, and partnered with 250+ governments, school systems, and NGOs around the world. TeachAids was recognized as an innovation that would "change the world" by MIT Technology Review and is a global laureate of the Tech Awards for benefiting humanity. For more information on TeachAids visit TeachAids.org or follow us on Twitter @TeachAids, Facebook @TeachAids, YouTube at TeachAids, and Instagram at @teachaids.



USFHA media release