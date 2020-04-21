Munmuni Das, who comes from a small town in Assam, started playing hockey at the age of 10 after seeing some boys play the sport in her school but she neither had a hockey stick nor a kit to wear to the practice.



Munmuni Das comes from a small town of Tinsukia district in Assam and belonged to the poorest strata of society. Her father was a street hawker and sold fish and could barely make ends meet, leave aside fulfilling her daughter’s dream to play hockey.





But she had found her calling. She knew that it was through the game of hockey that she would be able to live her dreams and so Munmuni rose above poverty to continue living her passion.



She developed interest in hockey at the age of 10 after seeing some boys play the sport in her school. But Munmuni neither had a hockey stick nor a kit to wear to the practice.



“There weren’t any girls so I used to practice with boys. I didn't even have the kit when I started playing. Not even the stick. So during practice, I used to borrow the hockey stick from other boys for 2-5 minutes in their break time.”



“I did not have a kit to play. So a bhaiya near my house gave me his old kit which was wearable, not that bad in condition, so I practiced wearing it.”



Munmuni said her father always supported her as much as he could though there were times when she had to drop out of tournaments due to financial struggles.



Munmuni bought her first hockey stick one and half years after stepping into the game and kept rising through ranks to land at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Odisha, where some of the most talented budding hockey players are groomed into professionals.



“I participated in the State Championship from my district and got selected for the trials of Sports Authority of India (SAI). But I had to miss that opportunity because there were financial issues at home.”



“But my coach sir told me that my game was good and called me again. This time my father managed somehow to send me to the trials.”



In 2019, she was inducted in the NTHA and was recommended by Hockey India itself that speaks volumes of her talent. The same year, Munmuni participated in Nehru Cup in New Delhi for NTHA Odisha and was awarded the player of the match in one of the matches during the tournament.



The 14-year-old also participated in the 2020 Khelo India Games in Guwahati and captained Assam and led her team to 4th position.



Munmuni said the Naval Tata Hockey Academy gave an opportunity to her and other girls from backward communities, to carve a place for themselves.



"My parents want me to play for India now. Rani Rampal (India skipper) is my idol among women hockey players. My dream is also to play for India now and represent India at the Olympics."



