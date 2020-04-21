



Laura Nunnink will switch from Oranje-Rood to Den Bosch next season with the 25-year-old Dutch superstar signing a two-year deal.





“We have already spoken to Laura before the current bizarre time and both parties were enthusiastic,” said Den Bosch’s top hockey board member Vera Vorstenbosch. “It is great that we can bring such positive news in these times.”



Nunnink has been playing her hockey in Eindhoven all her life, starting off with Oranje-Zwart, and so it was a tough decision to make the switch.



She added: “I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. Den Bosch are not used to players thinking about it for so long!



“It has been a very difficult choice for me to leave. I still find it difficult to think about it at all. It will take some getting used to next season. But in the end I realized that this is a fantastic challenge and an opportunity to develop myself further. ”



The 120-time international is hoping the move will help propel her game further in a new environment.



“With better players around me, I have to show myself more, claim balls more often and be able to play my own game. In that regard, I think this move is good for me. I think a new club, a new environment and a new situation will help me to grow my game. “



Euro Hockey League media release