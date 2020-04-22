By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh



AN uncle, his nephew and his grand nephew — coming from three generations -have been keeping hockey ticking along nicely in Sabah.





Ajaib Singh was a long-time former Sabah Hockey Association secretary, and he passed the baton to his nephew, Aftar Singh, who is the current secretary.



Ajaib’s grand nephew, Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, aimed for the Sabah HA presidency, and got it, unopposed.



“I was more interested to serve football and was quietly doing my work at the district level to help Sabah FA,” said Anil Jeet.



“That was until my uncle (Aftar) asked me to switch to hockey instead. I played the sport at school level, and after a few meetings with Sabah HA affiliates, I decided to stand for elections and won unopposed.



“After that, I stood for the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) vice president's post and have just started development work, but Covid-19 stopped everything, including my work to get more artificial pitches across the sea,” added Anil Jeet.



For one, Sabah HA had wanted to field four teams (two boys’ and two girls’) in the national Junior Hockey League (JHL) which would have cost them at least RM80,000 in flight and accommodation to participate.



“The cash was ready and so were the teams, but travel restrictions, as well as MCO (Movement Control Order), have hampered our plans to expose more youth from Sabah in the JHL.



“There is no other way for Sabahans to try and break into the national juniors but to compete here (Kuala Lumpur). That is why we decided to field four teams in the JHL.



“Sabah HA also have plans to hold indoors as well as outdoors international tournaments and were working on having more artificial pitches around our Likas Sports Complex, but everything had to be shelved for the moment. Hopefully Covid-19 will be beaten (with a vaccine) soon,” said Anil Jeet.



The plantation owner has another hobby which he loves as much as hockey — shooting wild boars.



“The MCO has stopped that activity as well! I have a gun and a shotgun licence to hunt at my plantation. Wild boars, when they grow in numbers, can become pests and need to be controlled,” said Anil Jeet.



While waiting for the MCO to pass, and the wild boar hunting season to come, Anil Jeet, who is also the MHC competitions committee chairman, is planning for a revamp of the national body’s sporting calendar due to Covid-19.



