By Ali Campbell, U.S. Women's National Team Defender







Not again. Not again.



As I laid on that high school field turf on our first game of my senior season. So many thoughts, feelings, emotions, swirled through my mind. How could this happen again? I did everything I can do to make this not happen again. How is this going to affect my college career? Will I even be able to play again?





Tearing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and going through full reconstruction and coming back is a feat in itself. Tearing the other ACL and going through another full reconstruction and coming back while entering a collegiate career is normally unheard of. I am proud to say that I have defied those odds and would like to share a shortened version of my experience.



Spring of my freshman high school year, I tore my ACL in what would think was a normal activity. I was goofing around with a friend, she nudged me. I fell sideways and heard a crack in my knee. Instant pain occurred, but as a person who has a body that “cracks” a lot, I felt I just had a sore area that sometimes would come with cracking a finger. A few days went by, I received treatment for a sore knee and kept playing lacrosse. I was able to still pivot, change direction, run, etc. - which is not normal for an ACL injury. I would occasionally be running or cutting and fall, but I would just get right back up. It wasn’t until I started having consistent achiness that we decided as a family to go and get checked out by an orthopedic doctor. I got an magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) then had my follow-up.



He saw the state of my knee, manipulated the stability test and just kept scratching his head. I had a habit of swinging and shaking my legs when I am nervous or feeling anxious. As he was beginning to talk about what he saw in the MRI he stopped, and I’ll never forget him saying, “I just don’t get it, you aren’t supposed to be able to do that.” Naturally I was confused, but as he then explained that my ACL was completely gone, frayed, vanished from any connection. Usually, when a knee goes through that much trauma, I probably shouldn’t even have been able to run or walk for that matter. Long story short - I was confused, upset, mad, angry, sad, happy - all the emotions. We knew we had the best doctor in the world taking care of me but I knew the journey was only just starting.



I recovered fully from a complete left knee ACL reconstruction. That process was more than emotionally or physically draining. There were highs and lows. Not to mention at that time, recruiting was becoming a huge part of my field hockey reality because I wanted to get the opportunity to play in college. That is also what kept me driven. Days and days of towel pulls and heels slides for range of motion; it was so hard to do something so simple. Single leg heel taps off a box were my nemesis. Just when you started to make some progress, they upped the rehab never letting me be comfortable or allowing me to become complacent. The weights would be added, then added some more. The agilities got more complex. Do not even get me started on learning to walk - then even think about learning to jog again! Through all the aches and pains of a grueling rehab, I made sure I spoke through my emotions with my parents, and my physical therapists, and they all helped me to keep my end goal in mind of coming back better than ever.



Fast forward two and a half years and I am running our warm-up lap around that very same high school field turf, I was ready to have a killer senior year before I graduated early to grey shirt in college. The game began and we were off. About halfway through the first half, I pulled right to eliminate a defender and felt a snap, crackle and pop in my right knee. I immediately recognized that sound, fell and screamed out of frustration. The coach and training staff came out and helped me off the field. I was beside myself. The trainer did the physical manipulation and told me she thought it was just a sprain. I told her it didn’t feel right, but she told me I could continue to play if I wanted. Hello, I am a competitor. I’m going check myself back in the game. So, I go back in, fly on a penalty corner (which some laugh at me too) and I intercept the shot, pull right and…. well I think we know where this ends.



This time around, it was way different. I was way less mobile, on crutches and swollen right away. Morale and mentality: goodbye, gone. After another complete ACL reconstruction, now on my right knee, I felt a weird sense of not having the time to get back. Remember when I mentioned grey shirting in college? Yeah … I wanted to be back and stronger than strong so that I could start off on the right foot. The timeline for that? Not the normal for an ACL recovery. I started doing exercises on my own too early, pushing the margin too far. Thinking that if I was able to hit milestones earlier, I would be right back on track. After a checkup feeling like hot-stuff showing my doctor, he told me to knock it off. He said, “You realize you can reinjure yourself, right? You thinking you know the way just because this is your second go around isn’t going to help you get back faster, its actually going to inhibit and stunt the recovery.”



Defeated. I felt defeated. This is the part where I didn’t always tell my parents and doctor everything. I was depressed. I felt so low that I didn’t know how I was going to recover.



You see, I am not good with change. When I felt like I had the control of the situation by starting things up quicker and hitting milestones sooner, I felt like I was on cloud nine, but the reality of patience hit me square between the eyes. I was still going to go to college but, it was just going to look different than I wanted. I haven’t really told many people I experienced an emotional depression during this time. I was ashamed of how I allowed myself to get so low, rather than feeling ready to conquer this rehabilitation again. It felt alien to me: not having the positive vibe and emotional clarity to attack this thing. But you know what, here I am today. Stronger than ever. Ready to conquer even this bowl of popcorn that sits in front of me.



DO I have the answers? If I did, I would be a millionaire. But here are a few points that I have prioritized over the years. Sure, I’ve talked about ACL specific injury, but this advice can reach a lot of athletes who face any injury.

Get back when you get back.

Trust your process. NO matter how long or short it may be. Stay the course. Set milestones in the general time frame with your doctor/therapist’s advice.

Listen to your body. Rest when you need to rest, mind included.

You are not perfect, it is okay to feel really good one day, and not so much the next. Be kind to yourself and give yourself some grace when you need it.

Change is okay.

Planned or unplanned, change can be tricky. Look at it as a challenge. We are competitors. We can do great things, remember that.

I want to step aside and reflect to you as an athlete. Injury stinks. Plain and simple. But you know what. It is going to be okay. It is okay to feel your feelings. It is okay to not be okay. It is hard work, but you know what? YOU GOT THIS.



USFHA media release