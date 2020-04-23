Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

National Volunteer Week – Feature Volunteer Ashleigh Gold

Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 44
View Comments

by Joshua Rey



Field Hockey Canada is celebrating National Volunteer Week from April 19-25. This week, we will feature a few volunteers from across the country. Thank you for the many nominations from your communities. We are thrilled to have such a terrific cast of volunteers and staff from coast-to-coast. Please enjoy our National Volunteer Week series!



Ashleigh Gold Q and A

Today’s featured volunteer for national volunteer week is Ashleigh Gold of North Vancouver B.C. She is a coach and clinics instructor for the West Vancouver Field Hockey Club.

Field Hockey Canada: How did you get into Field Hockey? Walk me through your introduction to the sport? Why is it special to you?

Ashleigh Gold: My soccer coach introduced me to field hockey as cross-training for soccer. I’ve been hooked ever since! Field hockey is unique in that it has the large field feel of soccer but the additional challenge of a stick and a ball. There are an infinite number of skills you can do making learning endless.

Field Hockey Canada: What motivates you to volunteer?

Ashleigh Gold: Coaching brings me so much joy. I love watching athletes learn new skills and give their all for a common goal. I have had so many great coaches and experiences throughout the years. I feel that it is important to give back to the sport I love and hopefully pass on my passion for field hockey to others.

Field Hockey Canada: Do you think more people should volunteer and how can more people get involved?

Ashleigh Gold:I believe if you had a great experience in your sport, you should do your best to give back

Field Hockey Canada: What is your favourite part about giving back to the field hockey community?

Ashleigh Gold: I love watching others gain a passion for a sport





Field Hockey Canada media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.