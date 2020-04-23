By Washington Onyango





Engineer Constant Wakhuru of Butali Warriors practices at home. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]



Constant Wakhura, the Butali Warriors Hockey Club captain in Kenya, is not your usual team leader.





He strives to get the best out of himself in and outside the pitch.



He was confident of leading Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League defending champions Butali Warriors to their third consecutive title this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has other ideas.



He was appointed team captain earlier this year, trusted to fill the shoes of Kenneth Nyongesa, who stepped down after leading the club for six years.



With no time frame as to when sporting activities in Kenya and around the world will resume, Wakhura has decided to turn to his other focus in life; being the engineer he is.



“I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Information Technology, with a major in Networking. Because there is no hockey due to the coronavirus pandemic, my world now is all about systems engineering,” said the former Strathmore University defender.



The 27-year-old is a systems engineer, a certified Cisco Network Associate in routing and switching and also a certified Siemon installer.



“We offer IT Solutions specialising in enterprise level Server and Network systems integration. We work with our clients to integrate their business processes with technologies that keep them ahead of the competitive curve,” said Wakhura.



“In cisco networking, we deal with routers, switches and access points, while in Siemon installation, it all about structuring and cabling,” he added.





Engineer Constant Wakhuru of Butali Warriors hockey at the site working after the Government ordered the cancellation of all sports activities in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19. [Photo: Stafford Ondego, Standard]



According to the Butali man, it has been somewhat difficult to keep doing what he loves most given the restrictions on movement, but he is committed to helping clients remotely.



“We work from home because it is all about systems and software but we try to help clients remotely within the capital city,” he said.



Despite that, Wakura says he juggles between training sessions and work.



“I wake up at 6am for my morning runs (10km) for an hour. Thereafter, I get back to work.”



“In the afternoon, I workout from home, doing sit-ups, press-ups and push-ups. All these help me maintain my fitness level,” said the national team player.



With his major concern being job security and playing time, Wakhura urges all Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s directives, which will help in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.



“We hope the situation will be put under control very soon so that we can resume our daily routine,” he said.



Wakhura, who also plays for the national team, signed for champions Butali Warriors in 2016.





Engineer Constant Wakhuru of Butali Warriors works from home after the Government ordered the cancellation of all sports activities in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19. [Photo: Stafford Ondego, Standard]



The Standard Digital