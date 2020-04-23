By Sean Sequeira





The Indian men’s hockey captain lists out a simple workout routine that can be performed with little to no equipment.





Manpreet Singh has been a shining example in Indian hockey for many years now.



The captain of the Indian men’s hockey squad led the team to victory in the FIH Series Finals and the Olympic Qualifiers in 2019.



His efforts were recognized when he was named the 2019 FIH Player of the Year, becoming the first Indian to win the award.



One of his standout qualities has been his fitness and the amount of mileage he gets when on the hockey field.



Continuing to keep his goals high while at home, Manpreet is focussed on maintaining his strength and body weight as per the ideal target given to him by the national camp fitness trainer.



He gets a weekly workout schedule from the trainer which is mostly focussed on maintaining core and lower body strength, and several running sessions.



Manpreet loves that he can work out at home by following his own pace and timing but hates that he doesn’t have the proper equipment. Nevertheless, he has been using several bodyweight exercises to keep his strength at peak levels.



Here are some of Manpreet Singh’s suggested home workouts that anyone can add to their routine.



Push-ups



This is one of the simplest exercises that can be performed on an open floor. The starting position is to support your body on your palms and toes with arms at full extension. Slowly lower your body till your chest is a few inches off the ground with your elbows tucked comfortably into your body. Lift yourself back up to the starting position and repeat. Manpreet says this exercises helps him build his bicep muscles and strength in his arms.



Lunges



From a standing position, extend one foot behind you and drop your body till your front knee is at a 90-degree angle and back knee is a few inches above the ground but not touching. Lift yourself back up, return to the standing position and repeat with the other leg. Make sure your step back is not extending your body too much; adjust distance according to what is comfortable for you. Manpreet loves this exercise because it helps him maintain strength in his lower body and also to build up his quadriceps.



Crunches



Manpreet loves crunches because they tighten his abdominal muscles and help build core strength. He performs a standard crunch by laying on the floor with his knees bent and feet planted. From here, he uses his abs to lift his upper body and bring it close to his knees, dropping back slowly again to complete the repetition. Try to keep your feet planted to the ground at all times during this exercise.



Squats



Start with a standing position and your fee hip-width apart. You can place your hands at the back of your head or straight out in front of you. Keeping your upper body braced, slowly lower your hips till your knee is about 90 degrees (but not locked). Slowly lift yourself back up and repeat to complete the workout. Manpreet says that he loves these because of the exercises ability to challenge most of the muscles in his body.



Chin-ups



This exercise will require a pull-up bar. Chin-ups are performed with your palms towards you while pull-ups are performed with your palms outward. Pull-ups also require a wider grip while chin-ups have your hands positioned in line with your shoulders. For chin-ups, start by holding onto the bar, palms inward and hands right above your shoulder. Allow your body to hang and then using your bicep, shoulder and upper back muscles, pull yourself up until your chin is in line with the bar or over it. Slowly lower yourself down and repeat. Manpreet loves this exercise because it improves his grip strength, his posture and helps strengthen his muscles; all important for the sport of hockey.



