

Audrey Appleby



England Hockey were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Audrey Appleby.





To list Audrey's achievements would not do justice to her incredible standing in the game for many years. She was one of the greats of English women's hockey from the middle second half of the last century.



A world-level umpire, she officiated at countless tournaments and also at the historic games at Wembley Stadium. She was an umpire, judge and technical delegate at numerous tournaments across the world.



Closer to home she was integral part of the All England Women's Hockey Association (AEWHA), as well as hockey associations in Middlesex, Wiltshire, the South and West where she served hockey in many capacities as well as being a mentor to many of the next generation of English umpires.



She spent almost 25 years at Ealing Ladies Hockey Club, including time as President, as well as a player, umpire and administrator before moving to Wiltshire where she joined Old Sarum HC.



Her standing in the game later led her to being named an Honorary Vice President of England Hockey.



A lady of incredible spirit, she summed up her career in a fascinating interview with the Hockey Museum which is online here.



She passed away aged 95 following a fall. England Hockey would like to pass on sincere condolences to her family, friends and teammates.







England Hockey Board Media release