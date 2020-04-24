By Yuko Kimura, U.S. Women's National Team Medical Manager







Throughout the season injuries can be a constant annoyance during sports performance. With the proper knowledge, athletes can detect, prevent and manage common field hockey related injuries and U.S. Women’s National Team’s Medical Manager Yuko Kimura has outlined the most common below.





Low Back Pain

Groin Pain

Strain: Quads/Hamstrings



How to detect:



Athletes may experience tightness in high hip flexors (psoas major/minor muscles, iliopsoas or iliacus muscles), the hip area (hip rotators and abductors) and/or “groin” area (obturator internus/externus). If the tightness is with major muscle groups like quadriceps or hamstrings due to training, gym sessions or whatever the reason may be, you want to make sure it is not due to strain (muscle pull) type injuries. Typically, a strain can be noticed with the feeling of “pull” or “snap” or gradually accumulated tightness, which can be followed by pain during play or workouts. Can you jog, run or sprint without pain or tightness after a long warm-up? That will be a question you want to ask to yourself. Tightness related to muscle soreness can be eliminated with a prolonged warm-up in most of the cases.



As a USWNT Medical Manager, daily maintenance treatment always start with a pelvic realignment check, then muscle imbalance check, if there is any, to release the imbalance and keep the balance of all muscles that connect to the pelvis to prevent injuries such as low back/groin pain or potential strain from happening. Obviously, injuries can happen no matter how hard one tries to prevent/detect the source of it. The concept is that when there are any limited movements at joints, the body still needs to function with the lack of actions (compensation starts to happen).



How to manage:



If the injury itself is related to structural damage, it needs to be healed with PRICE (protect, rest, ice, compression and elevation). If the condition is caused by muscle imbalance and detected at the early stage before it is severe, releasing the imbalance is the key point. Here are the some exercises to restore/maintain functional movements:



View Hip rotations:



View ITBand stretches



How to prevent:



The best way to prevent is to be proactive with proper warm-up and cool down and be mindful of your body.



Shin Splints



How to detect:



Athletes may report their pain or discomfort to the medical professionals. We may recognize abnormal movements such as limping around while the athletes are playing their respective sports. A few common causes of shin splints can be worn out running shoes, overtraining and frequent changes of playing surface area. Once shin splints are detected, assess the arch pattern (flat, neutral or high), gait and pain location (most likely the pain is caused by overworking for your body to absorb your weight and act as shock absorber). Good (newer) running shoes that are selected based on your arch type should act as shock absorber.



How to manage:



Pain location is typically inside of your shin and is sensitive to touch when it becomes more severe. The key is to check how tight the muscle is and to loosen it ASAP. You may roll on the bottom of the foot with a hockey/golf/lacrosse ball since the common muscle ( tibialis posterior muscle) that is often involved in this condition runs from the shin to the bottom of the foot. It can become a stress reaction/stress fracture if it’s left untreated. It’s also beneficial to rest and ice the area to calm the inflammation down.



How to prevent:



It is ideal to have a pair of running shoes that are chosen for your arch type and check your gait/running pattern since there are not such things for turf shoes. You want to make sure that the sole of the shoes are not worn out severely (you don’t want to wear shoes that are 2 to 3 years old) especially if you play the sport regularly and run frequently.





PFCS/PFPS (Patellofemoral Compression Syndrome/ Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome)







How to detect:



Athletes may report the front knee pain or pain around the patella (knee cap) with walking, running, squatting and lunging. It may cause a clicking feeling/sound as they walk, squat or run along with the pain. It is less common to cause this condition with direct trauma. Other causes can be muscle imbalance (i.e., tight ITband, quads, hip flexors and weak hip abductors and external rotators) and body structure (especially for females with greater Q-angle: wider pelvis than male). For the USWNT athletes, a full body screening (posture, structure, mechanical functions and muscle imbalance) is done to detect any objective evidence to find out what needs to be strengthened and released due to limited range of motion at certain joints.



How to Manage:



Typically, weak hip muscles (abductors, external rotators, hip extensors) and tight muscles are found at the front of the body (quads, ITBand and high hip flexors). A focus is then on full body function (core, upper in addition to lower body stability).



View Basic exercises:



How to prevent:



Routine exercises to maintain hip strength as well as full body stability. Proper warm-up and cool down with decent amount of stretches to maintain muscle balance. Wear protective gear around the knee if you tend to fall on your knees often.



USFHA media release