EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championships 2021- UPDATED

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 25
The 2021 EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championships will take place on the following dates at the venues stated. Participating nations have qualified for each division based on their final ranking from the 2019 competition.



NOTE For the Junior Championship tournaments the composition of the pools will be the responsibility of the EHF and will be based upon the Indoor World Ranking of the participants’ senior teams (on the moment the match schedules are prepared).

Junior Men’s Championship

Teams:             AUT, CZE, ITA, POL, RUS, SUI, SVK, TUR

Venue:            Nymburk, Sportovní centrum (CZE)

Dates:              15-17 January 2021

Junior Men’s Championship II

Teams:             BLR, BUL, CRO, DEN, IRL, POR, UKR, WAL

Venue:            Paredes, Pavilhão Rota dos Móveis (POR)

Dates:              15-17 January 2021

Junior Women’s Championship

Teams:             AUT, BLR, CZE, POL, RUS, SUI, TUR, UKR

Venue:            Zurich, Saalsporthalle (SUI)

Dates:              22-24 January 2021

Junior Women’s Championship II

Teams:             CRO, IRL, ITA, SVK, WAL, SWE

Venue:            Sveti Ivan Zelina, Sport Hall “Sveti Ivan Zelina” (CRO)

Dates:              22-24 January 2021

Note: The withdrawal date for all tournaments in this competition is 30 June 2020. Any Nation withdrawing after that date may be subject to a fine or other disciplinary action by EHF. See current EHF Indoor Nations Regulations for further details.

EuroHockey Media release

