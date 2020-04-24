The 2021 EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championships will take place on the following dates at the venues stated. Participating nations have qualified for each division based on their final ranking from the 2019 competition.





NOTE For the Junior Championship tournaments the composition of the pools will be the responsibility of the EHF and will be based upon the Indoor World Ranking of the participants’ senior teams (on the moment the match schedules are prepared).



Junior Men’s Championship



Teams: AUT, CZE, ITA, POL, RUS, SUI, SVK, TUR



Venue: Nymburk, Sportovní centrum (CZE)



Dates: 15-17 January 2021



Junior Men’s Championship II



Teams: BLR, BUL, CRO, DEN, IRL, POR, UKR, WAL



Venue: Paredes, Pavilhão Rota dos Móveis (POR)



Dates: 15-17 January 2021



Junior Women’s Championship



Teams: AUT, BLR, CZE, POL, RUS, SUI, TUR, UKR



Venue: Zurich, Saalsporthalle (SUI)



Dates: 22-24 January 2021



Junior Women’s Championship II



Teams: CRO, IRL, ITA, SVK, WAL, SWE



Venue: Sveti Ivan Zelina, Sport Hall “Sveti Ivan Zelina” (CRO)



Dates: 22-24 January 2021



Note: The withdrawal date for all tournaments in this competition is 30 June 2020. Any Nation withdrawing after that date may be subject to a fine or other disciplinary action by EHF. See current EHF Indoor Nations Regulations for further details.



EuroHockey Media release