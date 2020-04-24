The 2021 EuroHockey Championships (Men and Women) will take place on the following dates at the venues stated. Participating nations have qualified for each division based on their final ranking from the 2019 competition.





Men’s Championship *



Teams: BEL, ENG, ESP, FRA, GER, NED, RUS, WAL



Venue: Amsterdam (NED)



Dates: 20-29 August 2021



Men’s Championship II



Teams: AUT, CRO, IRL, ITA, POL, SCO, SUI, UKR



Venue: Gniezno (POL)



Dates: 1-7 August 2021



Men’s Championship III



Teams: BLR, CZE, GIB, HUN, LTU, POR, SVK, TUR



Venue: Lousada (POR)



Dates: 1-7 August 2021



Men’s Championship IV



Teams: CYP, FIN, MLT, NOR, SLO, SWE



Venue: Kordin (MLT)



Dates: 1-7 August 2021



Women’s Championship *



Teams: BEL, ENG, ESP, GER, IRL, ITA, NED, SCO



Venue: Amsterdam (NED)



Dates: 20-29 August 2021



Women’s Championship II



Teams: AUT, BLR, CZE, FRA, LTU, POL, RUS, WAL



Venue: Prague (CZE)



Dates: 1-7 August 2021



Women’s Championship III



Teams: CRO, FIN, HUN, SLO, SUI, SVK, TUR, UKR



Venue: Lipovci (SLO)



Dates: 1-7 August 2021



*already announced

Important Notes:

As the Tokyo Olympic Games has been postponed we will advise of changes (if any) to the EuroHockey 2021 calendar once the new Olympic dates are announced.

In case of circumstances beyond EHF’s control, EHF reserves the right to reconsider the event dates.

For the Senior Championships tournaments, the arrangement of the pools will be the responsibility of the FIH (using the appropriate World Ranking positions on the moment the match schedules are prepared).

The withdrawal date for all tournaments in these competitions is 15 January 2021. Any National Association withdrawing after that date may be subject to a fine or other disciplinary action by EHF. See current EHF Regulations for further details.

EuroHockey Media release