EuroHockey Championships 2021- UPDATED
The 2021 EuroHockey Championships (Men and Women) will take place on the following dates at the venues stated. Participating nations have qualified for each division based on their final ranking from the 2019 competition.
Men’s Championship *
Teams: BEL, ENG, ESP, FRA, GER, NED, RUS, WAL
Venue: Amsterdam (NED)
Dates: 20-29 August 2021
Men’s Championship II
Teams: AUT, CRO, IRL, ITA, POL, SCO, SUI, UKR
Venue: Gniezno (POL)
Dates: 1-7 August 2021
Men’s Championship III
Teams: BLR, CZE, GIB, HUN, LTU, POR, SVK, TUR
Venue: Lousada (POR)
Dates: 1-7 August 2021
Men’s Championship IV
Teams: CYP, FIN, MLT, NOR, SLO, SWE
Venue: Kordin (MLT)
Dates: 1-7 August 2021
Women’s Championship *
Teams: BEL, ENG, ESP, GER, IRL, ITA, NED, SCO
Venue: Amsterdam (NED)
Dates: 20-29 August 2021
Women’s Championship II
Teams: AUT, BLR, CZE, FRA, LTU, POL, RUS, WAL
Venue: Prague (CZE)
Dates: 1-7 August 2021
Women’s Championship III
Teams: CRO, FIN, HUN, SLO, SUI, SVK, TUR, UKR
Venue: Lipovci (SLO)
Dates: 1-7 August 2021
*already announced
Important Notes:
- As the Tokyo Olympic Games has been postponed we will advise of changes (if any) to the EuroHockey 2021 calendar once the new Olympic dates are announced.
- In case of circumstances beyond EHF’s control, EHF reserves the right to reconsider the event dates.
- For the Senior Championships tournaments, the arrangement of the pools will be the responsibility of the FIH (using the appropriate World Ranking positions on the moment the match schedules are prepared).
- The withdrawal date for all tournaments in these competitions is 15 January 2021. Any National Association withdrawing after that date may be subject to a fine or other disciplinary action by EHF. See current EHF Regulations for further details.