Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

EuroHockey Championships 2021- UPDATED

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

The 2021 EuroHockey Championships (Men and Women) will take place on the following dates at the venues stated. Participating nations have qualified for each division based on their final ranking from the 2019 competition.



Men’s Championship *

Teams: BEL, ENG, ESP, FRA, GER, NED, RUS, WAL

Venue: Amsterdam (NED)

Dates: 20-29 August 2021

Men’s Championship II

Teams: AUT, CRO, IRL, ITA, POL, SCO, SUI, UKR

Venue: Gniezno (POL)

Dates: 1-7 August 2021

Men’s Championship III

Teams: BLR, CZE, GIB, HUN, LTU, POR, SVK, TUR

Venue: Lousada (POR)

Dates: 1-7 August 2021

Men’s Championship IV

Teams: CYP, FIN, MLT, NOR, SLO, SWE

Venue: Kordin (MLT)

Dates: 1-7 August 2021

Women’s Championship *

Teams: BEL, ENG, ESP, GER, IRL, ITA, NED, SCO

Venue: Amsterdam (NED)

Dates: 20-29 August 2021

Women’s Championship II

Teams: AUT, BLR, CZE, FRA, LTU, POL, RUS, WAL

Venue: Prague (CZE)

Dates: 1-7 August 2021

Women’s Championship III

Teams: CRO, FIN, HUN, SLO, SUI, SVK, TUR, UKR

Venue: Lipovci (SLO)

Dates: 1-7 August 2021

*already announced
Important Notes:

  • As the Tokyo Olympic Games has been postponed we will advise of changes (if any) to the EuroHockey 2021 calendar once the new Olympic dates are announced.
  • In case of circumstances beyond EHF’s control, EHF reserves the right to reconsider the event dates.
  • For the Senior Championships tournaments, the arrangement of the pools will be the responsibility of the FIH (using the appropriate World Ranking positions on the moment the match schedules are prepared).
  • The withdrawal date for all tournaments in these competitions is 15 January 2021. Any National Association withdrawing after that date may be subject to a fine or other disciplinary action by EHF. See current EHF Regulations for further details.

EuroHockey Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.