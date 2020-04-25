By Jugjet Singh



STOP reading fake news on websites managed by irresponsible and agenda-driven individuals.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are perplexed as to why officiating allowances of umpires have suddenly become an issue highlighted by dubious websites.



MHC vice-president Ranjit Singh, who is also the association's umpires committee chairman, said it is unbecoming of them to claim that the allowances last year for international grade umpires have yet to be settled by the MHC.



"I had discussions with the umpires during the Malaysia Hockey League (which ended on Feb 22) and was never told of any pending payments to international umpires.



"In fact, I met them again during a Junior Hockey League (JHL) briefing before it was called off following the implementation of the Movement Control Order. None of the umpires complained about unpaid allowances in 2019," said an irked Ranjit, who is also the Penang HA president.



Ranjit cautioned against believing the fly-by-night websites or those who have only been doing paid reviews for many years.



"We receive and read many fake messages every day and this is done by irresponsible people. I urge everyone not to be deceived by them," he said.



Ranjit also urged the disgruntled umpires, if there is any one, , to contact him immediately.



"All of them have my number, so call me. I can then instantly get in touch with the MHC treasurer or even the president to sort out matters arising among umpires.



"There is no use or any need for an umpire to be defended by a website.



"The right channel is the umpires committee. Talk straight to us.



"And on the matter of unpaid MHL umpires, all 31 of them were asked to submit their claims by April 25 (today) and they have done so before the deadline.



"The matter is under process, and they will get their allowances soon," Ranjit added.



New Straits Times