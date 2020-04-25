By Karien Jonckheere





Rassie Pieterse © Gallo Images



Rassie Pieterse is well versed in the use of face masks and other protective equipment. Not only does he don it on a regular basis as the goalkeeper of the national men’s hockey team, but he’s also the Managing Director of leading manufacturer TK Sports in South Africa.





With the nation, and much of the world, now in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic and most sportspeople frustrated at home, Pieterse is busier than ever. Instead of churning out hockey equipment, TK Sports have asked their manufacturers to turn their skills to creating personal protective equipment (PPE) and other gear to help in the fight against the virus.



“A few months ago we could see what was happening worldwide. Not just in China, but we could see this virus spreading,” explained the 36-year-old.



“In the middle of February I was at our TK head office in Germany and we were already discussing what was going to happen – not only with the hockey industry, but with the sports world out there. So we started discussing with our manufacturers the worst case scenario and tried to come up with certain kinds of plans. Not just to basically save ourselves and save our own manufacturers but to try to help the people we have connections with.



“We’re lucky, the TK brand has been around the world – we’re in about 58 different countries – we’ve got a wide network that we’ve built since 1985. So it was key for us to tap into all of this and see where we could help. And just to keep our people positive and keep our factories going.”



As soon as permits were procured, work began in India, Pakistan, China and here in South Africa.



“At this stage we’re using whatever resources we have our hands on. In South Africa we usually manufacture a lot of clothing so to support our friends in South Africa we’ve got the green light from government that we can manufacture some polyester three-ply masks. That production all started last week.



“In India and Pakistan we started manufacturing whatever we could do with plastics and moulds so we’ve got a lot of protective visors that are coming from there. Then of course we manufacture a lot in China as well and there what we’ve basically done is that all our sourcing agents have put their efforts into PPE – the real surgical stuff, the certified stuff.



“So those are the kind of products that we’re doing right now, all the essential stuff. We’re trying to support our local manufacturers here and all over the world to see where we can reach out.”



Pieterse has also reached out to several organisations and charities to provide a helping hand, and with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent announcement that all South Africans will be required to wear face masks, the demand has been ramped up even higher.



“At the moment we’re working with many companies out there and we also urge any companies, maybe in the mining industry, maybe in the medical field or construction, any kind of workers out there to reach out to us and see how we can connect you with some of the people that we’re supplying at the moment, that are buying bulk from us. Then with all the manufacturing that we’re doing in South Africa – this we can do in smaller quantities. We reach out to companies and also to charities to see how we can give some of these funds back to certain charities by helping each other and corporates out there, especially on our polyester face masks. We can brand it with company names on or charity names.”



Under normal circumstances, Pieterse would have been just three months away from representing South Africa at his second Olympic Games in Tokyo. He made his debut for the national team back in 2007 and since then has notched up an impressive 162 caps. Earning a 163rd will have to wait, after the postponement of the Olympics to 2021, and a halt on any sport around the world.



“I think as an athlete, naturally you just want to train. You want to keep fit and you want to stay healthy. So with the lockdown, there are a lot of parameters where you can’t do certain things. I can’t wait to put my pads back on and have some hockey balls hit at me and get out there again with my teammates. Obviously the biggest thing now is just to stay healthy and not to pick up this crazy virus. That’s the most important thing,” explained Pieterse, who said the team have a home workout programme they’re using to maintain fitness levels.



“So when this turns and we get out of our lockdown, we don’t start from scratch, we’ll have a bit of a base. It’ll take a week or two back on the field and then I’m sure we’ll be back to normal. It’s important now especially just to check your diet because I think you walk past that kitchen table so many times in a day. You have to make sure you don’t just grab anything or put the hands into the cookie jar too often,” he added with a laugh.



“As for the Olympic postponement, I think for any athlete, when you get the initial news, it’s very sad because it’s such a long build-up and so much prep and planning goes into that, especially in your head.



“My personal thoughts were that this would be my last Olympics and I thought to myself: Geez, if they cancel it, I’ll never have that. But luckily they only postponed it, they didn’t cancel it. So now it’s just about moving the goal post to start preparing and planning for next year.



“I think it’s absolutely the right decision. I think it would be crazy if they still tried to host it. And also to have the Olympics behind closed doors, I don’t think that’s the spirit of the Olympics. I think the Olympics is one of those things that brings people from all over the world together and celebrating sport. Personally we just have to re-plan now, restructure, try to stay fit.



“We’ve qualified for the Olympics so that at least is done, so now we can just prepare and I’m sure next year it will be the best Olympics ever. I think there will be such a great spirit and people will really celebrate sport and really appreciate it.”



For now though, it’s all about PPE, masks, joining the fight, and juggling orders and logistics, with charter planes arriving in South Africa from China almost every week. So the Olympics must wait.



Supersport