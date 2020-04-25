

Giselle Ansley in the FIH Pro League for Great Britain's women



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have confirmed that all FIH Hockey Pro League matches scheduled up to and including June 2020 have been postponed. The season window has been extended until June 2021 in order to allow all remaining matches to be rescheduled.





As a result, Great Britain Hockey have postponed our two scheduled weekends of home matches in 2020. Britain’s men’s and women’s teams were due to face Spain/USA on 24-25 May and Germany on 13-14 June, all at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Anybody who purchased tickets for these games will receive a full refund, as will our season ticket holders and Premium Experience customers.



The FIH have announced that the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League; previously set for January-June 2021, will now take place September 2021-June 2022. In consideration of both our domestic leagues and athlete welfare, England Hockey envisages playing all of its matches in the third FIH Hockey Pro League in 2022.



Great Britain Hockey media release