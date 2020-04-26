By Jugjet Singh





File Photo: The Johor HA (JHA) will decide next month whether to host or cancel the annual Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC). - NSTP/ZAIN AHMED



THE Johor HA (JHA) will decide next month whether to host or cancel the annual Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC).





The tournament, which incepted in 2011, is scheduled on Oct 3-10 in Johor Baru.



However, the hosting of the event will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the country.



JHA acting president Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah said there are no plans to postpone the SOJC to next year.



"This is because it is an annual tournament, which has been hosted without a break since 2011.



"The SOJC organising committee are looking into the Covid-19 situation closely.



"A decision on the tournament will be made next month," said Manjit.



JHA also had big plans for the Malaysia Games hockey tournament, which was initially scheduled on July 11-19.



However, it has been postponed to March 6-14 next year.



The Taman Daya Stadium, the venue for both the SOJC and the Malaysia Games hockey event, was undergoing a facelift but it was stopped recently due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The association will move the pre-Malaysia Games triangular to test the venue's facilities, including its new playing surface, to next year.



As for the SOJC, India, Australia and Britain have confirmed their participation while Germany and Japan have yet to respond.



"I believe Germany and Japan are waiting for the Covid-19 situation to ease before replying," Manjit



