LAHORE: National Hockey Team head coach Khawaja Junaid has said that fitness tests of the players have been completed through videos link during the lockdown.





Junaid said that after 3 weeks of fitness training, the fitness of more than 35 players was reviewed through videos link fitness tests taken over two days.



Junaid said that he was happy that the players worked well on their fitness in difficult times and limited conditions. According to initial reports, maintaining the fitness level of the players was of the utmost importance.



The News International