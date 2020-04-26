Joshua Bartlett





RESTING UP: Wollongong's Flynn Ogilvie says he has taken a mental break from the sport during the hockey shutdown period. Picture: Hockey Australia



Flynn Ogilvie is taking the chance to enjoy a mini holiday during the hockey shutdown period.





The Kookaburras midfielder is back in Wollongong and admits he has taken a mental break from the sport as hockey remains halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"I flew straight back into Wollongong as soon as we found out that the Olympics had been postponed and I've sort of been finding things to do," the 26-year-old said.



"I took a bit of a holiday for the first few weeks. I actually haven't picked up a hockey stick for four weeks now. I knew that we wouldn't have much hockey for the next few months so I've just been doing a lot of running and strength work. But as time progresses, I'll start to pick up the hockey stick and get more into it again."



Ogilvie had been representing the Kookaburras in the FIH Hockey League when Hockey Australia announced it had suspended all international travel in March. Australia was sitting second in the men's standings when play was halted.



"We started off a bit slow. We came up against Belgium first up who are a really good opponent," Ogilvie said.



"It was a tough start and we didn't play our best. But as the comp progressed, we got better and better."



The FIH Pro League was set to finish this June. However, the International Hockey Federation announced on Friday that the season would be extended through to June 2021 due to the pandemic.



The extension works around the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to 2021.



"It was either going to be extended to next year or re-started. To hear that it's extended makes sense," Ogilvie said.



Illawarra Mercury