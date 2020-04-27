

SINGAPORE - Annabel Pennefather, a former president of the Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF), who broke the glass ceiling on the local sports scene, died on Monday morning (April 27). She was 72.





Pennefather, who underwent surgery in 1996 after a routine health check found a 2.5cm hole in her heart, died of heart failure, said her cousin Deborah Barker.



The former national hockey player, who headed the sports law practice at Withers KhattarWong, became president of the SHF in 2004. She was its first female president, leading the association till 2012.



SHF president Mathavan Devadas called her "an iconic character", saying: "Her legacy to hockey in Singapore was Sengkang (the Sengkang Hockey Pitch), and she was at the forefront of women in sport.



"I learnt quite a bit from her in terms of promoting female participation in hockey in Singapore and that's something we worked very hard to achieve.



"Even after she stepped down as (SHF) president, we could always call on her for any assistance and she would readily give it, so I was very appreciative of that."



However, Pennefather is perhaps remembered more for her trailblazing achievements outside the sport.



In 1999, she became the first woman to be co-opted into the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) executive committee in its 52-year history. She was then elected SNOC vice-president in 2002, becoming the first woman to have held the post.



She was also Singapore's first female chef de mission, serving at the Commonwealth Games (2002) and Olympic Games (2004).



Outside Singapore, she also held positions in several international federations. Besides acting as vice-president at the International Hockey Federation before heading its judicial commission, she was also a member of World Athletics' disciplinary tribunal and ethics board, as well as an external judicial expert with the Badminton World Federation.



SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin said: "We are deeply saddened by Annabel's passing and send our deepest condolences to her family.



"Annabel was one of the pioneer women sports administrators in Singapore and was very passionate in championing the Olympic Movement and women in sports.



"Her contribution was not limited to Singapore. She was also invited and elected to positions at the Commonwealth Games Federation, Badminton World Federation, International Cricket Council, International Hockey Federation and World Athletics.



"We are grateful for all that she has poured in, and will miss her greatly."



Singapore Bowling Federation president Jessie Phua, who served on the SNOC executive committee with Pennefather from 2014 to 2018, said the latter was a great mentor to many.



"(It's a) sad day for all of us in Singapore, as we lost a trailblazer and ambassador for sports as well as a great champion for women in sport," she said.



"Annabel was a class act, great athlete, intelligent, quick-witted, warm and graceful and had such an abundance of patience. She will be dearly missed but fondly remembered."



