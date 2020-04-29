Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Amsterdam make two key signings for next season but say farewell to retiring Vega

Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 61
Freeke Moes  and Hester van der Veld will make the switch to AH&BC Amsterdam next season from Oranje-Rood and HDM, respectively.



In the Amsterdam press release, they praise Moes (21) for her characteristic fighting mentality, technical skills and speed.

“I am very happy with the arrival of Freeke,” said coach Robert Tigges. “Freeke is a complete player and can really add something to our team.”

According to Tigges, Moes should be seen as a natural replacement for striker Kelly Jonker, who stepped out after two games last season because she had become pregnant.

For 22-year-old Van der Veld,  her tactical ability and smart passing ideas shone through.

“The arrival of Hester is a huge boost for our team; with the loss of a number of experienced members of our team, Hester is the ideal reinforcement.

“She has a bright future ahead of her and I am happy that we can contribute to this and also enjoy her qualities in the coming years,” said Tigges.

Both have already played for the Dutch international side.

On the flip side, Charlotte Vega has decided to retire from top hockey after 10 seasons at the elite level which included two European Cup titles with Amsterdam and a Hoofdklasse crown in 2019 as well as 21 Dutch international caps.

In her retirement announcement, she added it has been a career of blood, sweat and tears, going through the pain of cruciate ligament injuries and a dislocated shoulders as well as missing out on selection for major events.

“I am very grateful to hockey for what it has brought me. I look back with pride on a great hockey career and now is the time to hang my stick up. Thanks for all your support!”

Euro Hockey League media release

