



England Hockey have announced the final standings of the leagues and, we are delighted to announce that, Swansea HC have become the first Welsh club to achieve Premier Division status.





Swansea’s Head Coach, Gareth Terrett was delighted to receive the news,



“We are so pleased to have achieved a place in the Premier Division next season. The team have worked incredibly hard both on and off the pitch to reach this point. It has not just been about this season, but all the hard work that has gone on before and we have many people to thank inside the club both past and present.



“We had been at the top before the Christmas break, but Leicester came back at us hard. When we took top spot back in March after the win against the University of Durham we were in a great position to take the title, but shortly after the game all hockey was cancelled and we were unsure how the season was going to end.



“Having received confirmation of our place in the Premier Division, we can look forward to the time when we can get back on the pitch and begin the new season at the highest level.”



As the Welsh club looks forward to the new league for the 2020/21 season, Kevin Johnson, Head of Pathway for Hockey Wales assesses the news,



“Whilst my thoughts go out to everyone that is impacted negatively by decisions that are having to be made at this unprecedented time, I am of course delighted to see that all the hard work that has gone into Swansea Ladies Performance programme by the hockey club, Gareth, his staff and of course the playing squad, has been rewarded in this promotion to the Women’s Premier League for next season.



“As a Hockey Wales supported Performance Club, this will particularly benefit the ongoing development of those Welsh Players in our Pathway and Performance programmes who will now get the opportunity to play regularly and consistently at the top level of domestic hockey.”



England Hockey took the decision to maintain final placings as the leagues stood prior to the season being prematurely halted due to the current pandemic.



The statement read:



Teams’ standings when the league stopped will be their final standings. Existing promotion and relegation regulations will be applied based on these standings (subject to iii below (see link)), including promotion from Regional Leagues. In the Investec Women's Hockey League, Swansea and Wimbledon are promoted into the Premier Division, while Oxted and University of Durham enter the Men's Premier Division.



(full statement can be found HERE)



The decision resulted in Swansea’s promotion as they were in top spot of the Investec Women’s Hockey League, Division 1 North.



The Chief Executive of Hockey Wales, Ria Burrage-Male was delighted to hear Swansea’s news,



“This is such positive news to end what has been an incredibly tough season. Everyone at Hockey Wales and the wider hockey family are delighted for Swansea.



We look forward to watching their progression in the Premier Division next season and wish Gareth and the team all the very best.”



Hockey Wales media release