



Surbiton have been confirmed as both men’s and women’s English national champions following a decision by the England Hockey Board to confirm the outcomes of the 2019-20 season.





In a statement about the decision, England Hockey said: “As the league semi finals and final were unplayed, the champions of the league and qualification for European competition will be determined by the standings at the end of the regular season. This means that Surbiton are both men’s and women’s league champions.”



The women’s side won their seventh successive title as a result having secured top spot with three matches to spare following a run of 15 wins from 16 games, eventually taking 46 points out of a possible 54.



The men went one point better with 47 points in total, six points clear of Hampstead & Westminster who ended up in second. They scored an incredible 93 goals along the way with Luke Taylor the top scorer with 28 while Alan Forsyth netted the most field goals with 19.



It means they are the English champions for the third time in the past four years.



Both Surbiton teams qualified for this year’s EHL FINAL8 which is currently on hold with a possible new date later in 2020 being researched should the current COVID-19 pandemic allow.



In the Netherlands, the Hoofdklasse competitions have been voided. In terms of Europeam qualification, should the 2019/20 EHL season not be completed, FINAL8 qualifiers Bloemendaal and SV Kampong’s men and AH&BC Amsterdam and Den Bosch’s women will carry their place into the 2020/21 season.



If a third men’s ticket for the Netherlands is confirmed, Den Bosch will receive this spot based on their league position on March 8, the final date of league action played.



Should the current EHL season be completed, the KNHB will distribute tickets for the 2020/21 edition based on positions on March 8.



This would mean Bloemendaal, Den Bosch and HGC are in line for men’s spots with Den Bosch and SCHC set to get the women’s spots in that circumstance.



Euro Hockey League media release