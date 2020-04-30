



The International Hockey Federation is saddened to learn that former FIH Vice President Annabel Pennefather (née Dillon), a hugely influential and greatly admired member of the Singaporean, Asian and International hockey family, has passed away.





Annabel held various positions during a life dedicated to our sport, being President of the Singapore Hockey Federation between 2004 and 2012, during which time she brought the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup to Singapore in 2009. In 2006 she became the first woman ever to be elected Vice President of the Singapore National Olympic Council, as well as being a Vice President of the Asian Hockey Federation.



In her playing days, Annabel captained the Singapore women’s national team before going on to become a respected official, being the Technical Delegate of the women’s hockey competition at the Olympic Games Sydney 2000. In addition to being an FIH Vice President, she held numerous other positions with FIH down the years, including chairing the FIH Umpiring Committee and, most recently, being the President of the FIH Judicial Commission.



“It is a huge shock for everyone that Annabel has passed away”, said FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra. “She was held in highest regard by everyone who knew her, and her influence on the sport thanks to decades of work with the Singapore Hockey Federation, Asian Hockey Federation and the FIH cannot be overstated. She was a dynamic operator and a true giant of our game who will be sorely missed by all. On behalf of the FIH and entire hockey family, I offer my deepest condolences to Annabel’s family at this terrible time.”



FIH site