



When Mary Driscoll received the call for the possibility of umpiring her first international tournament, she practically dropped the phone and had a 2-year-old on her hip but luckily didn’t drop her. As it happened, an umpire from South America became unavailable for the 2012 Junior Pan American Championships schedule about six weeks away in Guadalajara, Mexico. Therefore, USA Field Hockey was asked if they could supply an up and coming umpire who would be available. On the call, Driscoll was both excited and nervous knowing this was going to be a huge decision in her life.





After taking the time to talk with family and fully understanding that a “yes” would mean two weeks away from home, she took on the challenge. Driscoll also knew that by taking this step it would be a path that would lead to long-term goals and not just a one and done event. Therefore, as a mother of three she also knew that planning for the family while she was away, communication with her young children and leaving her personal training business would be issues to be sorted out before leaving for Mexico.



Usually, preparation for an international tournament starts many months in advance. Driscoll had less than two as the new challenge in her life had been well received and supported by her family.



“The day I fly out to umpire at any [field] hockey tournament, I usually get a ride to the airport by my dad,” said Driscoll. “This has become almost ritualistic on my part, as on the way he gives me confidence that I will be safe in my travels, and that my kids will be taken care of and loved. He also builds confidence in my abilities that I will ‘kick butt at my tournament!’”



Anxious and nervous about this endeavor, Driscoll made sure the family had plenty of food and set ground rules for communication. Knowing her schedule at the tournament and the schedule at home were hours apart, she made it clear that she would not call regularly and would only be able to take calls from home in case of extreme emergency. With her husband, Will, at the helm of the household, things went very well. Meanwhile, Driscoll’s planning and the support of her family allowed her to be focused on the tasks at hand knowing everyone at home was smooth.



Even before blowing the whistle in her first game, Driscoll set her own expectations for her performance. “My expectation into my first match was that I would be calm, collected and in full control of the match,” continued Driscoll. “That was not the case! I felt very nervous during the first five minutes of play, like my heart was going to beat out of my chest. My head was spinning. In those moments I forgot about game flow, advantage and I was just happy to see the foul and call it. What I learned after my first match is that we have to prepare for anything that comes our way: transportation issues, weather issues, heckling from fans or coaches, language barriers and unexpected game outcome. I also realized after my first game how important fitness contributes to seeing the game and ball on the correct lines and in good position. I realized that umpiring at this level was much harder than it looked and I had a lot of work to put in!”



When asked if she was ready, Driscoll was unsure how to respond, nor did she know what that actually meant. The heat in Guadalajara was much different than she was used to and with a language barrier that she had never experienced, she had to adapt quickly and be very instinctive. After this and a few more international tournaments, Driscoll said, “I have learned a lot about how to control my nerves especially in front of people and I am more confident and comfortable when presenting or public speaking which is a great help being a personal trainer.”



As she has grown from this experience and others, Driscoll continues to rise in the umpiring ranks. She is now an International Hockey Federation (FIH) Advanced Umpire Panel with having officiated 48 international matches and also umpired the final of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. She is a consistent umpire at the NCAA level and was on the umpire panel for the Division I Final Four this past season. She is well on her way to a long and successful career after her experience of blowing the first whistle.



“I umpire from my gut and try to shut off my brain - see the foul and feel the game,” concluded Driscoll. “Through experience I feel like I continue to grow and enjoy the game more each time!”



USFHA media release