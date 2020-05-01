KUALA LUMPUR: The show will go on.



The Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL), which were supposed to held in March, will not be cancelled.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Anil Jeet Singh said they would not shelve it to next year.



“Our top priority this year is the junior league, which have been held every year since 1995. This meet is important as it’s a platform to identify new talents for the national team, ” said Anil.



“We are keeping our fingers crossed that the movement control order will end in May so that they can hold a meeting by next month to discuss the league.



Anil added that players, who were supposed to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations in November, would not have a problem playing in the league as the exams have been postponed to next year.



“The MJHL are likely to be played either in September or October but it all depends on the approval of the Youth and Sports Ministry and the National Sports Council.



“We are confident that the situation will improve by September, ” said Anil who added that the league would take less than two months to complete.



The Star of Malaysia