By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Faizal Saari (right) celebrates after scoring against Poland in the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on March 23, 2019.



NATIONAL players should show up fit and not fat when it is safe again for them to train as a team after the Movement Control Order (MCO), said the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).





Currently, all the national players are training at home to maintain fitness.



"Times have changed as in the past, our players were always in training camps under the supervision of coaches.



"But now, they are on their own, and the coaches can only guide and monitor them from afar," said MHC vice-president Datuk Ahmad Najmi Razak yesterday,



"So the challenge is for the players to turn up for the first day of training fit and ready for the next phase of training. We do not want overweight players.



"The players, however, have been doing their part by following our training programme diligently.



"When the MCO is sports-friendly, I believe the players will not disappoint," said Najmi.



Unlike other MHC coaches, national chief coach Roelant Oltmans is monitoring his trainees from the Netherlands.



He will only return to Kuala Lumpur once travel restrictions have been lifted.



"Oltmans will be back when the government allows foreigners to return to Malaysia."



Oltmans had returned to the Netherlands just after the MCO was declared as the Dutchman wanted to be with his family.



The trainees, both senior and junior, do not face financial issues as they are being paid allowances by the National Sports Council.



"None of the players have asked for special assistance from the MHC. This is because the NSC are still paying them monthly allowances.



"All they need to do is to keep fit at home. And since some players are now fasting, there is a slight change in training, but it's ongoing nevertheless."



The national team management are monitoring the Covid-19 situation worldwide.



They are also waiting for the International Hockey Federation and the Asian Hockey Federation to announce the new dates of the tournaments, which were postponed due to the pandemic.



"Everyone is waiting for the situation to improve. When sports are able to be played again, we want our players to be ready," said Najmi.



The Azlan Shah Cup and the Junior Asia Cup (men and women), along with the Asian Champions Trophy (men and women), are some of the tournaments which Malaysia are eagerly waiting to compete.



When the MCO is lifted, MHC will consult the National Sports Institute to come up with suitable training programme for their trainees.



