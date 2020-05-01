By Brian Rippey







At a time when many of the veteran players decided to retire from the USA Women's Field Hockey National Team, Ali Campbell saw an opportunity to take a second shot.





Campbell, who knows the USA Field Hockey program inside and out, rejoined the national team in January, 2 1/2 years after retiring. Campbell, whose maiden name is McEvoy, said she feels like a bridge between the remaining veteran players and the younger players on the national team.



The 2010 Boyertown graduate spent much of her time in between on the USA Women's National Indoor Team, helping the Americans win a gold medal in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup.



"I saw there were open tryouts for the national team this time around and I was going back and forth about it," Campbell said. "I knew I missed it and I missed the competitive nature and just being around people who want to be great.



"With this new journey of 2020 I wanted to try out again and rekindle that competitive drive that I still have deep down."



Campbell rejoined the team shortly after it lost a two-game series to India in an Olympic qualifier. Campbell, 28, said she and her teammates are focused on rebuilding the team to make a run at the 2024 Games in Paris.



"I think that everyone uses it as a motivating factor for our next four-year block," Campbell said. "If that's in the cards for me I'm in. I know I want to be a part of that, and if I'm able to still be the best I can be and still be competitive at the time then that's a dream of mine that I would absolutely love to be a part of."



Campbell already has fulfilled many of her dreams after battling back from ACL tears in each knee during her high school career as a field hockey and lacrosse player. She was part of two NCAA championship field hockey teams at the University of Maryland and went to the Final Four in each of her four years with the Terps.



A four-year starter as a defender, Campbell finished her All-American collegiate career with 34 goals and 26 assists.



Campbell has played with USA Field Hockey internationally as a member of Under-16, Under-19 and Under-21 teams. She earned a bronze medal at the Junior Pan American Games in 2011 with the U-21 team.



Campbell first joined the national team in 2013 and played in 31 international games before retiring. Then recently married and looking to start a career, Campbell said she felt 2017 was the right time to explore different paths in her life.



As one of the younger, less experienced players on the team, Campbell was left off the roster for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.



"I decided the first time around it was a transition period after Rio," Campbell said. "I just felt like I just wanted to get into coaching. I still had the love for the game and I still wanted to represent the United States. So that's what led me to go into indoor."



Since the indoor training schedule was a little less rigorous, Campbell was able to start a coaching career. She was an assistant coach at Millersville University for the past two seasons but resigned in February.



"I decided for the time being I want to take this on full force," Campbell said. "I just felt like I couldn't give both things 100%. I wanted to do what was best for the girls and for the team."



Campbell lives in Lancaster with husband, Eric, where she is drilling and working out while the national team's activities are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Campbell made five more international appearances this year before the suspension in mid-March.



Her 36 caps rank her in the top 10 on a roster that includes a few holdovers from the 2016 Olympic team and a lot of younger players recently out of college.



"I think I fit right in the middle," Campbell said. "There are the more experienced players who have been around and have more caps, and others who are just coming in.



"I feel like I can offer good advice and experience to the younger players, and I feel like I can also relate and communicate with the older players as well about their mindset."



The national team, which formerly trained at Spooky Nook in Lancaster County, is looking for a new training center when team activities resume.



The site of the future center as well as Campbell's future are uncertain.



"I definitely keep things interesting," Campbell said.



Reading Eagle