



The Hamburg Polo Club has swooped to land two big names to link up with them once club hockey returns to action with New Zealanders Kane Russell and Blair Tarrant agreeing terms.





Both move from HC Rotterdam. The 28-year-old Russell brings a real corner threat having netted 70 times in 170 appearances for the Blacksticks while Tarrant, 29, is his international captain with 212 caps to his name.



Polo’s Matthias Witthaus is delighted to see players of their quality join the club: “We are of course very happy that we were able to convince two top international players to come to the Polo Club.



“Their strong mentality will not only help our team, but also the whole club to develop further. Kane and Blair are two really nice people who will give our defense, along with Mathias Müller, the necessary stability.



“Kane’s corner strength will also open up completely new possibilities for us. Overall, Kane and Blair are two super important reinforcements that I’m really looking forward to!”



Russell added: “For me, the personal conversations with Witti and the people in charge of the Polo Club were the decisive factor. I felt pretty quickly that I would fit in very well. I am convinced that I am in very good hands here and that we can take the next step forward in the coming seasons. I am looking forward to Hamburg and the team and hope that hockey can start again soon. ”



Tarrant added, meanwhile, that: “I’ve played for Rotterdam for the past four years and now it was just time to do something new and exciting. The Hamburger Polo Club journey is impressive and I would like to use my experience to help the team continue to make positive headlines.



“I am particularly looking forward to working with the coach and the team. It will certainly be a very exciting and good time.”



