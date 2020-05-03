By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: With nothing really to look forward to for the rest of the year, team sports like hockey are willing to wait for a few more months before allowing their men’s and women’s teams to start training.





While the government have allowed athletes from individual sports like athletics, badminton, table tennis and squash to start training from tomorrow, team sports like football and hockey are still on ice.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president Datuk S. Shamala said they would abide by the rules set by the government for the national men’s and women’s teams to start training.



“We know that in team sports there is body contact and it will lead to the spread of the virus.



“The safety and health of the players are our top priority and we are willing to wait for a few months before letting our players onto the pitch.



“We also don’t have any tournaments this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and we expect our national hockey teams to start training only in September, ” said Shamala.



She said the decision to allow the athletes from individual sports to start training was good.



“It will allow the government to monitor the situation before deciding on team sports.



“We hope everything will be back to normal in a few months’ time, ” said Shamala.



Asked about the cancellation of the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, which had been scheduled for Sept 27-Oct 3, Shamala said it was a wise decision.



Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan and Malaysia were supposed to feature in the tournament.



“It is good that the tournament has been cancelled. In some countries, the Covid-19 situation has spiked and countries don’t allow overseas travelling, ” she said.



Japan, for one, has gone into lockdown again after a second wave of the pandemic.



The Star of Malaysia