By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



THE Azlan Shah Cup was supposed to be a grand affair this year following its new status as a ranking tournament.





However, the prestigious tournament, incepted in 1983, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.



The Azlan Shah Cup was initially scheduled on April 11-18 in Ipoh before it was moved to Sept 23-Oct 3.



The Perak HA (PHA), the organisers of the tournament, sent a confirmation letter on the cancellation of the tournament to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) yesterday.



"It has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a pity as this year's edition was supposed to award world ranking points.



"We will now work closely with PHA to get suitable dates for next year's edition," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Pakistan were supposed to play in this year's edition.



MHC, however, plan to organise all local tournaments this year.



"We are planning to organise the postponed Junior Hockey League (men and women) along with the Under-16 and Under-14 tournaments in the last quarter of the year," he added.



Meanwhile, the MHC extended their condolences to the family of Kelantan HA deputy president Hamzi Shaari, who died yesterday.



Hamzi, 51, was also Kelantan's Razak Cup and Malaysia Games coach.



New Straits Times