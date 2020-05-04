Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game.



Adrian Ephraim





SA men's hockey goalkeeper Siyavuya Nolutshungu has risen from the junior ranks to earn a place in the national hockey team.



In this the first instalment of #ExtraTime we feature exciting SA men's hockey goalkeeper Siyavuya Nolutshungu, who has risen from the junior ranks to earn a place in the national hockey team.





Born in Umtata in 1995, hockey for Nolutshungu started by accident. He had never really been the sporty type.



"I grew up with my mum. I went to a local school called Vela, until I got an academic scholarship to a school in Pietermaritzburg called Merchiston Prep School. From there I went to Maritzburg College. It started when one of the coached needed a volunteer goalkeeper because there was no one that could fill the position. I said to myself 'well, I've got absolutely nothing to lose, let's just go with it' and that was the lucky break I had," Nolutshungu said. "I made the SA under-16 side from the age of 15, to SA under-18 to SA under-21, and then eventually got my break into the SA men's team."



Hockey was not a natural choice for a kid from Umtata, but Nolutshungu fell in love with the game early on and found a way to succeed at it through natural talent and a determination to try something different.



"Most black parents don't know much about hockey. Explaining to my mother why I was so passionate and why I was so dedicated to my own game was a very difficult thing to comprehend and obviously in high school she couldn't come to my games because it was too far away. I had to keep performing as well as I could until I got to university and I got my scholarship for hockey, then my mother started thinking that there is something beneficial in some way or another," Nolutshungu explained.



In pursuit of his passion, Nolutshungu has played hockey in Argentina, France, and England – a journey that has been both challenging and exhilarating. It was a brave step for a young man just starting out in life.



"I finished my degree at the end of 2017, took the stride to change the hockey dynamic, and ended up going to Argentina. I lived there for three months, playing for a different club - all at my own expense. It was probably one of the best experiences I ever had - a culture shock, language barrier, there by myself, not knowing many people. It was just so mind-blowing to see what you can learn and what you can see from a different perspective," he said.



The postponement of the Olympic Games disrupted Nolutshungu’s plans for the year, but he adapted to the change and found the positives in it. "My objective was to get myself as hockey-savvy as possible and as fit as possible. So there was an element of sacrifice. You can't be in a full-time job and expect companies to give you leave to focus on hockey alone, so I'd been in contact with St Stithians College in Johannesburg, and I've been heading their goalkeeper programme. On the side, I started my own company, SN Goalkeeper Dynamics, and I've taken the skills I've learnt all around the world and filtered out all the good things we can take and creating something sustainable here in South Africa."



In assessing the state of hockey in South Africa, Nolutshungu points to the steady stream of young talent that is coming through, thanks to a strong school hockey system. "Right I think hockey has been in the best place it has been in a long time. There's so much talent everywhere, especially in our own national team," he said. "We've got the likes of Mustapha Cassiem who is only 17, going on 18 and he's already got indoor and outdoor caps. One thing I cannot fault is the school's hockey in South Africa. It has developed so much so quickly, to a point where we're doing much better than overseas countries."



But one of the drawbacks is that hockey is not yet a professional sport in South Africa. A lack of financial support for the game has left a gaping hole between club hockey and the national team. Most top hockey players who want to play fulltime have to do so overseas.



"You'll find that most hockey players don't play hockey full-time. They have jobs. Some of them are executives or company owners, and we've created a cool network that has gone further than just the sport itself. I think is about people, not just the game," he said. "I have a passion for people and that's where it all connects altogether."



Eye Witness News