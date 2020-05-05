By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Mudoga Clayson (left) of Greensharks celebrates his goal with teammate Chris Mchwanju during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Sikh Union at City Park Stadium on November 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



With a view to breaking jinx of playing second fiddle to opponents, Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League team Greensharks has made changes to its technical bench.





Greensharks have continued to be outshone by champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police in previous seasons. Last season, Wazalendo joined the list.



Greensharks, who finished fourth in the league last season under the guidance of coach Ben Owaga, have elevated former national team player Leon Magomere to the technical bench with Lawrence Odhiambo, John Wachira, and Samuel Mucheki also being drafted in technical department.



The team’s technical director, Nixon Nyangaga has said the move was to ensure all the departments were catered for going forward.



"It can never be business as usual. We have to get it right this time round. We have always started well in the previous league matches but fizzled out along the way to finish either third or fourth when the season ends. We are good side and I believe we can challenge for the title," said Nyaganga, who guided Sharks to a third-place finish in 2017 before assuming the technical director’s position.



"We are a self-supporting outfit and we survive on our individual contributions and that of the well-wishers and I believe if we had a sponsor, many things would change," he added.



Nyaganga is not worried by the exit of forward Clayson Luvanda who crossed over to Butali Sugar Warriors, saying the team has enough cover.



"When a player joins another team, it gives room for other players to showcase their talent. Luvanda is a good player and we wish him all the best at his new club. Luckily for us we still have Chris Wokila who emerged top scorer last season as well as Magomere who will double up as player cum coach. So we are at a good place," said the KHU coaching committee member.



All the other leagues (women’s Premier, Super Leagues (men and women), as well as the national leagues (men and women) had kicked off in February, but the men’s Premier League matches had not started when coronavirus struck.



Daily Nation