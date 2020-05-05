Aakanksha N Bhardwaj





Hockey player Varun does push-ups during his stay in Bengaluru. Tribune Photo



Varun, an Indian hockey player who belongs to Mithapur village in Jalandhar, is in Bengaluru right now, where he had gone for a national camp before the lockdown was announced. Now, the star player from Punjab is spending his lockdown by watching films, exercising and playing ludo.





“Since we are always playing, or attending camps, I never get to watch movies, which I am doing right now. I have watched several films. I am also playing ludo these days which I was not able to do earlier,” he said.



But, apart from entertaining himself, he is also utilising the time to polish himself by doing regular exercises and watching the matches and learning techniques. “I receive calls daily from my parents who are in Jalandhar and they ask for my well-being,” he shared, adding that every player has been following the norm of social distancing properly.



Varun is waiting eagerly for the lockdown to get over and the problem to be solved as soon as possible, as he said he would like to get back to the old routine and attend camps and play matches again.



“I started playing as a child and played with the aim of getting selected in a prestigious hockey team one day. Now that I have made it, I have become more responsible and wish to play for my country with dedication,” the young player had earlier said.



In a conversation with The Tribune, Brahm Nand, father of Varun, had shared that he was never into any sports, but Harjeet Kaur, an Arjuna awardee from the same village, was doing well in sports because of which he thought of putting his son in sports.



Brahma Nand had also shared that he had faced lots of difficulties in raising his children and after Varun was selected in Indian Hockey team, his father had expressed the feeling by saying that seeing his son's name in the list of Indian hockey players was something that had given him great happiness.



Also learning game techniques



Apart from entertaining himself, Varun is also utilising the time to polish himself by doing regular exercises and watching matches and learning techniques. "I receive calls daily from my parents who are in Jalandhar and they ask for my well-being," he shared, adding that every player has been following the norm of social distancing properly.



The Tribune