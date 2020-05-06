Scottish Hockey is sad to hear that Mike Doig passed away on Monday, 27th April, aged 66, after a long illness.





Mike did a huge amount of work for schools’ hockey in the North District and at Peterhead Academy in the late 70’s and 80’s, also taking the Peterhead Academy teams on trips down south and abroad.



Mike coached the Academy team in winning the Scottish Under 18 cup and was chairman of the Scottish Youth Hockey board in 1994.



A lot of the players he coached played for Ellon, and other National League clubs in Aberdeen, while some played for Scottish schoolboys and now are playing for Scottish Vets



Mike also umpired a games for Ellon HC in the 90’s. Many players Mike coached have been sharing their memories of Mike.



Chris Millar, “It’s disappointing news, he gave up many hours to hockey including allowing us to play indoor every lunchtime.”



Ross Lee, “RIP Mr Doig – he introduced me to hockey and almost 30 years later I am still playing. He introduced this game to many and his dedication to teach will be remembered by all of them, a truly great loss.”



Scott Robertson, “He introduced me, my brother and cousin, and many of our friends to the sport of hockey at Peterhead Academy. Through hockey I have made many lifelong friendships – for that I will be forever thankful to Mr Doig.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release