



In 2019, the Long Island Field Hockey (LIFH) club was founded to provide athletes plentiful opportunities to play field hockey year-round. In just a few short months the club has reached several major steps in development, including participating in the 2020 Disney Field Hockey Showcase, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event. This past summer the club hosted its first overnight Field Hockey Camp in Long Island, N.Y. in addition to establishing an indoor league at Stony Brook University. They also played a key role in making the first-ever Discover Field Hockey Clinic a reality when they partnered with USA Field Hockey last October.





“One of the new programs that USA Field Hockey has developed as part of the American Develop Model (ADM) is Discover Field Hockey,” said Jenna Ortega, USA Field Hockey’s Sport Development Manager. “The goal is to provide a fun, first experience of the sport at an accessible and affordable level.”



Designed to introduce the game to boys and girls ages 5 to 14, Discover Field Hockey’s initiative was the perfect ally to LIFH’s Courtney O’Brien, who hopes to help grow the game in the Empire State, specifically Nassau County.



“We were very excited with the success we experienced from hosting the first Discovery [Field Hockey] Clinic this past October," said O’Brien. “It was a perfect opportunity to gauge the interest from families in the area. We had over 70 athletes attend the clinic and some traveled from as far as Brooklyn to attend. With a considerably large enrollment, it created a platform to start building a local program. It also gave host site, Sacred Heart Academy, recognition for the high school program they are building, which in turn, sends a message to the community that this game is growing!”



The Discover Field Hockey Clinic was well received as O’Brien was swarmed with positive feedback and questions from eager parents of what was next for their kids to play. To her, it was a clear sign that a market for field hockey was waiting to be tapped into along the southern shore of Long Island.



“Inevitably, a strong high school or college program is built from having athletes experience the sport on a youth level,” continued O’Brien. “In Long Island, specifically Nassau County, there is clearly a need for youth league opportunities as there are currently less than 20 high school teams and over 40 schools in the county.”



Which is why LIFH, based out of Stony Brook, N.Y., has set its sights on expanding to Nassau County early in 2020. This includes offering year-round opportunities for athletes to be on a practice squad, play games and travel to tournaments. O’Brien added that she hopes with growing awareness of the game, it will encourage schools to start a field hockey team, or at the very least, incorporate into their respective gym class curriculum to introduce more kids to the game. In the meantime, the indoor league will allow athletes ages 7 to 18 to learn the basic fundamentals and concepts during training sessions and games.



“We understand there is a great need for affordable and accessible community sport offerings, particularly in field hockey, and Discover Field Hockey is our opportunity to provide just that to communities across the country,” continued Ortega. “We want to bridge that gap and develop those grassroots relationships because the grassroots contacts are the ones that can provide that fun first experience to boys and girls that will lead to a lifelong love of the game.”



To date, USA Field Hockey has partnered with local clubs and organizations and have run six total clinics, with more scheduled for 2020. A Discover Field Hockey registration is $30 and includes participation in the clinic, field hockey stick, take home field hockey stick for a parent, GO Ball, standard field hockey ball, shinguards, t-shirt, drawstring bag and an Introductory USA Field Hockey Membership. The first official Discover Field Hockey Clinic was held last October in Hempstead, N.Y.



USFHA media release