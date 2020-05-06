In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and raves about the bright, young talent coming through.



Adrian Ephraim





SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing



Ewing has a rich history with the game of hockey, from a top player to taking up various technical roles within the national hockey set up. He spent 11 years as coach of the University of Johannesburg, leading them to 3 Premier League titles and one national title.





Ewing also led the South Gauteng men's team to two consecutive national finals in 2008 and 2009, before heading to the U.S. to coach at university.



Ewing’s journey through hockey has seen him reach the pinnacle of South African hockey - with an impressive CV. His path has taken him to fascinating places around the world and earned him a wealth of experience.



Listen to the interview here



Eye Witness News