Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing

Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 10:00 | Hits: 58
View Comments

In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and raves about the bright, young talent coming through.

Adrian Ephraim


SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing

Ewing has a rich history with the game of hockey, from a top player to taking up various technical roles within the national hockey set up. He spent 11 years as coach of the University of Johannesburg, leading them to 3 Premier League titles and one national title.



Ewing also led the South Gauteng men's team to two consecutive national finals in 2008 and 2009, before heading to the U.S. to coach at university.

Ewing’s journey through hockey has seen him reach the pinnacle of South African hockey - with an impressive CV. His path has taken him to fascinating places around the world and earned him a wealth of experience.

Listen to the interview here

Eye Witness News

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.