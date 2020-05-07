With the 2019/2020 #EYHL season declared null and void due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Hockey Ireland Board has made the following decision regarding the representatives for next seasons EuroHockey Club competitions.





The European representatives for the EuroHockey Club competitions shall remain the same for next season, and in the same order.



Therefore;

Pegasus Hockey Club Women will retain their position as the representative in the Euro Hockey League Final

Three Rock Rovers Hockey Club Men retain their position as the representative for the Euro Hockey League

Loreto Hockey Club Women retain their position as the representative for the EuroHockey Club Trophy

Lisnagarvey Hockey Club’s Men retain their position for the EuroHockey Club Trophy II

Hockey Ireland would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time and appreciates the efforts many of you are going to in order to continue training while at home. Hockey Ireland is following the announcements from the governement(s) regarding roadmaps to ease Covid 19 restrictions and reopen Ireland’s economy and society.



