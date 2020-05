Gurinder said since his arrival Reid has been working closely with every player, besides emphasising on team tactics.





Gurinder Singh, who has been in and out of the team, said his immediate goal is to book a place in the Olympics-bound team. - Special Arrangement



Defender Gurinder Singh feels India has been playing an aggressive brand of hockey under chief coach Graham Reid, and it has helped the team in creating more goal scoring opportunities.





India displayed an attacking brand of play in the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year and reaped rich rewards for it, beating Australia and world champion Belgium.



“It’s been over a year since chief coach Reid has joined us and I am sure one can see the difference he has brought to the side since April last year. We have become much more aggressive in our approach and therefore we are creating many more goal-scoring opportunities,” Gurinder said.



“It was amazing to see him shift focus from working on team tactics to the development of each and every player during the senior men national coaching camp in November last year,” he said.



“Since there was a lot of time to prepare for the next tournament after the Olympic Qualifiers, chief coach Reid spent time with all players and ensured that we improved on certain aspects during the camp,” he added.



“I am working extremely hard to book a place in the Indian team for the Olympics at the moment. Keeping myself fit is my number one priority during the lockdown period and I am carrying out some stickwork drills as well.”



“Playing for India at the Olympics has been a dream since childhood and hopefully, I will make it to the squad and contribute to India winning a medal at the quadrennial event,” he said.



