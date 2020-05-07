



Hockey New Zealand is working closely with Sport New Zealand, our 32 Associations and the other National Sporting Organisations to understand what Alert Level 2 will mean for sports in New Zealand and ensure that a consistent and appropriate approach is taken to getting back to the sport we love.





We are excited to have clarity around what will be able to take place during Alert Level 2, this will now give our Associations the information they need to start putting in place essential measures such as contact tracing, hygiene measures and mass gathering restrictions which will allow our sport to restart. Please note that while sport will be able to begin at Alert Level 2 we will be taking a considered and measured approach around the restarting of hockey to ensure that we are putting the safety of our whole community at the forefront.



We cannot stress enough that this will not be hockey as we know it, we need to carefully consider and manage the hygiene risks as well as training and play environments which may need to be modified, please also note that physical distancing considerations will remain.



We understand that our community is keen to get back to the sport we all love. Additionally, we know that some of our community will have some nervousness about returning to the turf during Alert Level 2. We need to consider the needs of all our people as we develop and communicate what hockey at Alert Level 2 will look like.



Sport New Zealand Announcement



Sport New Zealand has published the most up to date information around Alert Level 2 on their website



As you will see, the good news is that most play, active recreation and sports activities will be able to commence again, albeit within the context that the risk of COVID-19 is reduced but the potential for community transition remains.



The documents being shared have been jointly prepared and approved by the Prime Minister and Minister’s offices, the Government COVID-19 response function, WorkSafe, Ministry of Health and MBIE.



Sport NZ’s policy team provided advice on behalf of the sector; partner feedback was considered and included where there was scope to refine the thinking.



Please take time to reflect on the new guidelines, published here under alert level 2 table.



The key message we would like to stress at this time is one of taking a considered and measured approach to the restart of your operations, in consultation with your national agency. Moving too quickly sends a message to people and communities that normal functions are resumed.



This is not the case as organisations and facilities will need to carefully manage hygiene risk, training and play environments may need to be modified, physical distancing considerations will remain and travel is still impacted.



Sport NZ is working on ways to support you in interpreting the new guidelines, to help manage a successful resumption of operations, and we will share more on this shortly.



Cabinet meet to decide the timing of the move to Alert Level 2 next Monday, May 11. Once we know the date and time of the move to Alert Level 2, we will communicate further around the transition between states. Aligned to this communication, we are also issuing a media release today signalling the return to sport but noting this must happen in a controlled manner.



Hockey New Zealand Media release