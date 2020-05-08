



Spain and Ireland have confirmed their European entrants for the 2020/21 club competitions with both of their seasons not set to be completed.





In Spain, the men’s first seed has been awarded to Atlètic Terrassa who were first place in the Honor Division at the time of the suspension. Real Club de Polo were given the second seeding as the reigning Copa del Rey champions.



On the women’s side, Club de Campo took the first seed as their league leaders at the time of the shutdown. As Campo were also the winner of the Copa de la Reina, the second seed for Spain was given to SPV Complutense who were in second place in the league.



In Ireland, their national EY leagues were declared “void” a couple of weeks ago. As such, Hockey Ireland confirmed this week that their European places will be allocated in the same order as would have taken part this year.



It means Pegasus – national champions in 2018/19 – will be Ireland’s number one seed for the 2020/21 competitions with Loreto taking the second seed. At the time of lockdown, Loreto were leading the women’s EYHL by three points from Pegasus and Old Alex but had played an extra game.



On the men’s side, Three Rock Rovers will be the Irish top seed for a fourth successive season with Lisnagarvey taking the second seeding.



Rovers beat Scotland’s Grange 5-0 in the KO16 last October to record a first Irish win in an EHL knock-out game before pushing Rot-Weiss Köln all the way in the KO8.



They sat in fourth place in the EYHL at the time of the break. Garvey, meanwhile, were runaway leaders in their competition with a five-point lead and two games extra remaining to play.



Euro Hockey League media release