By Jugjet Singh





AFTER the postponements of all their tournaments due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are now waiting for approvals from the different bodies on the new dates.





It is now up to the Sports Ministry, the Education Ministry and the National Sports Council to endorse the proposed dates for the Razak Cup, national Junior Hockey League (JHL), the National Under-16 and Under-14 tournaments.



Under the revised fixtures, the Razak Cup will be held on Aug 21-29, the month-long JHL (boys) to start on Sept 30, JHL (girls) a week later, national Under-16 in November and Under-14 in December.



"By the look of things, by August it would be safe to hold the Razak Cup. The Razak Cup could be the first local tournament to kick-start hockey after Covid-19 stopped everything in its tracks," said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



But it is still yet to be decided whether the tournament will be a closed-doors event or fans will be allowed to watch the men's and women's events.



There could be social distancing conditions at the stands, depending on the Health Ministry's recommendations on sports by August.



"It was also decided that the JHL will be held at the end of September and since SPM has been moved to next year, I believe it will be well represented. A total of 22 teams have registered to play in the boys' JHL with 10 in Division One and 12 in Division Two," said Anil.



