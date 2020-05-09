by Dil Bahra





Jaipal Singh, the touring team captain.



The All India Hockey Club’s three week’s Continental tour from 17 December 1925 to 5 January 1926 is believed to be the first British Club to tour Europe.





The Club’s players were Indian student residents at various British Universities, with the main portion coming from Cambridge and London. The team had players from Manchester, Edinburgh and Oxford as well.



The All India Club squad of fifteen left London on December 17th 1925 from Victoria Station, London and travelled to Brussels. They played two matches in Brussels and one in Antwerp.



The touring party left Paris on December 21st 1925 and arrived in Barcelona on the 22nd. They played matches in Barcelona (El Real Polo Hockey Club de Barcelona), Valencia (El Valencia Hockey Club de Valencia), Bilbao and Madrid (El Athletic Hockey Club de Madrid), the last match being played in the Spanish capital on January 4th 1926.



The party returned on the 5th, arriving back in London on January 6th 1926. They were away from England for about three weeks.

Jaipal Singh, who was studying at Oxford University in 1924 – 1926 was the main organiser of this trip and was Secretary of the Club. He was regarded as one of the best full backs in the country at the time.



“Great interest was taken in our Spanish visit in December. Everywhere we had enormous crowds to welcome us. We won all our games in Spain. At present there are only about a dozen clubs in Spain” wrote Jaipal in Hockey World magazine on February 19, 1926. He went on to say “The Spaniards are inclined to dispute with the referee too much, all in earnest as well as good blood. There is too much keenness to win. Amidst all this, there is one thing where Spain excels. Never have I seen better goal-keepers anywhere. Every Club we played had a most excellent goal-keeper. I may say, without any qualification, that every one of them, i.e., the goal-keepers, would get his English Cap were he here!”



Whilst still at Oxford, Jaipal was selected to captain India at the Amsterdam 1926 Olympic Games. Joining him from England for the Indian Olympic team were Nawab of Pataudi (Oxford) and S M Yusuf (Cambridge).



Nawab of Pataudi, however, played only five matches in England with the Indian team but did not travel to Amsterdam for the Olympics. He was an Oxford blue for both hockey and cricket. In 1931 he played for Oxford in the annual hockey match against Cambridge in February and in July he made his highest score in the University cricket match with 238 not out.



It is interesting to note that the All India Club toured Europe before any teams from India toured overseas. The Indian Army team toured New Zealand in 1926, which was the first overseas trip by an Indian team. This initiated the beginning of international hockey for India and the start of dominance in Olympic hockey from 1928.



The touring party was Jaipal Singh (Ranchi) Capt,; J A Fernandes (Bombay); J S C Daver (Bombay); M A Beg (N.W.F.); V Mahmood (Alligarh); R Afzal (Calcutta); C W Little (Madras); A A Baig (Lahore); S M Yusuf (Punjab); N U Ahnad (Delhi); F A Ahmad (Rawalpindi); J A Admad (Rawalpindi); S M Sharif (Agra); P M Reddy (Hyderabad) and A Ahmad (Aligarh).



Sikhs in Hockey