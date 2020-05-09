By AGNES MAKHANDIA





BROTHER ON BROTHER: Frank Wanangwe (left) of Butali Sugar Warriors vies for the ball with his younger sibling Davis Wanangwe of Nairobi Sikh Union during a Premier League match at City Park Stadium, in Nairobi on January 24, 2016. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Forward Davis Wanangwe will miss the sibling rivalry he had with his brother Frank in the men's Premier League after his side Sikh Union were relegated to the Super League last season.





Davis, 29, has competed against his elder brother Frank, 33, in top flight hockey since 2012.



That year Davis joined Sikh from Strathmore University and has remained faithful to the Nairobi-based side.



“There is that feeling and excitement that comes with playing against your brother. And the hype that was created by the media was also something special. I have played against Frank since 2012 and those are memories to cherish" said, David, a civil engineer.



“But I'm optimistic we will not be in the second tier for long. We will put our house in order and make a comeback to the Premier League next season. That's where we belong bearing in mind the longevity of this team.”



Sikh and Parklands Sports Club were demoted to the Super League while Mombasa Sports Club and Parkroad Badgers earned promotion to the Premier League.



Davis, who has endured a nagging knee injury since 2014 that has seen him miss out on international assignments including year’s Olympic qualifiers in South Africa, remained hopeful of making a come back.



He suffered cartilage injury on his left knee.



“I went under the knife in 2018, took a break before I returned last year. I played for the better part of the season before I again took a break last October after the doctors advised me to do so to rest my knee that had developed some pain. I am well rested now and I hope to be back when the league resumes,” said the Friends School Kamusinga alumnus.



Kenyan finished fifth in the six-team round-robin African qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Stellenbosch, South Africa, last year.



“I still have a lot to offer. But I will leave that to the technical bench if they will want my services. At the same time I'm ready to assist train strikers in the national team. That's the least I can do because I know we have good players who only need fine tune and they will be good to go," said Davis.



All the other leagues (women’s premier, super leagues (men and women), as well as the national (men and women) leagues had kicked off in February, but the men’s premier league matches had not started when coronavirus struck.



Daily Nation