KUALA LUMPUR: National woman’s hockey player Wan Norfaiezah Mohd Saiuti should have been playing hockey in the German league now. But she turned down the offer for a third stint with Zehlendorfer Wespento to concentrate on her studies.





But she is still sweating it out – in her kitchen.



Norfaiezah has turned baker, selling “cheesekut” – a cream cheese layered cake – online.



The 25-year-old Pahang-born midfielder has been selling her cakes since the start of the fasting month on April 24.



“Every day, I bake the cakes in the afternoon in my rented house in Bukit Jalil. In the evenings, I go out to deliver them by car for buka puasa, ” said Norfaiezah.



Asked where she learnt to bake her speciality, she said she learnt it on YouTube.



“I find it easy to bake and I sell them at RM5 per packet.



“I have sold 100 packets in the last two weeks.”



It’s welcome income for the Universiti Putra Malaysia student.



As the national women’s team have not started training this year – even the coach has not been appointed – the players do not receive any monthly allowance.



“With no income, I decided to do a part-time job and I started selling cheesekut. I am happy that my business is doing well, ” said Norfaiezah.



In fact, it’s doing so well that she is not planning on going home for Raya, even if the movement control order is lifted.



“I am not sure if I will return to my home in Kuantan as I have orders to deliver, ” she said.



Norfaiezah, who has represented Malaysia 70 times, has continued with her workouts twice a day during the fasting month.



“I exercise in the morning at about 4.30am for 40 minutes and again at night after breaking fast.



“I am also not sure whether there will be any tournament this year with the cancellation of the Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae City in South Korea in July, ” said Norfaiezah, who helped Malaysia win the indoor hockey gold at the Philippines SEA Games in December.



She played for debutants Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur in the National Women’s League in January and guided them to the league title and second place in the overall Cup.



