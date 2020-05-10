By Jugjet Singh





Ranjit Singh Sidhu



AN unwitting switch in photos unearthed a gem of a former double international in Malaysian sports.





It turned into an opportunity to know 79-year-old Ranjit Singh Sidhu, who played hockey at the 1966 Asian Games. He was also a talented cricketer.



A recent Timesport article, titled 'Don't believe those fakers', on April 25 quoted Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) umpires chairman Ranjit Singh.



But the accompanying picture was inadvertently Ranjit Singh Sidhu's.



Not knowing how to contact the veteran double international to explain matters during the Movement Control Order (MCO), a few weeks went by until he contacted this scribe.



"You used my picture with the umpires' story. Are you going to apologise?" said Ranjit Singh Sidhu.



Yes, an explanation and an apology are due as the veteran deserves one.



Ranjit Singh Sidhu then sent, via WhatsApp, old clippings of his achievements, and the headings said it all.



"Opener Ranjit slams century in 114 minutes."



"Ranjit hero in North's 138-run win."



"Ranjit stars."



"Ranjit hits Kilat to easy victory."



On the hockey pitch, he was a penalty corner hitter, with a hard drive.



"I played for Malaysia at the 1966 (Thailand) Asian Games. I also represented Selangor in the Razak Cup. Cricket was my forte actually," said Ranjit.



Sitting at home like other Malaysians trying to beat Covid-19, the veteran never in his dreams thought that a virus could stop all sporting activities.



"Never. I never envisaged that a virus could stop sporting activities worldwide until even the Olympics had to be postponed."



Despite having an impressive cricket team in the 1970s, why are Malaysia still not a Test nation?



"We never had Test talent, and it's the same now as well.



"The Press gave us good coverage from the 1950s to the 1980s, but cricket is not getting much coverage right now," Ranjit Singh Sidhu added.



Apologies accepted, and memorable days recalled with a smile.



