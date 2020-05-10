Thirty-two senior men and 23 senior women core probables are participating in the Hockey India level 'Basic' coaching course being held online.



Hockey India on Saturday announced that it will be conducting the 'Basic' coaching course for the senior core probables at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.





The course will see 32 senior men and 23 senior women core probables participate, the sessions of which will be conducted online by Hockey India. Women's team captain Rani Rampal has already attended the Hockey India coaching education pathway in the past and achieved a Hockey India Level 1 coach certification.



The core probables will get 36 hours to review their online sessions, and then clear an online assessment exam which will be based on the latest FIH rules and regulations. The online assessment exam for senior men core probables will be held on Monday, while the same for senior women core probables will be held next Friday.



Hockey India president Mushtaq Ahmad said: "All of us at Hockey India have made sure that even during such tough times for everyone around the world, we are able to follow our policy of working without any hindrances, and have also been able to devise various ways to conduct our day-to-day activities.



"With our core probables currently stationed at SAI Centre, Bengaluru, we decided it would be appropriate to provide them with an opportunity to understand Coaching through our Hockey India coaching education pathway.



"I am quite confident that the athletes will be able to gain knowledge about the intricacies of Coaching, and will get some essential insights and a fresh perspective of ways to understand the sport better," he added.



Sportstar