Muhammad Asif Khan



KARACHI: The secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa is of the opinion that the game of hockey is changing rapidly and Pakistan needs to mend ways as well to somewhat catch up with the rest of the world.





Talking to this correspondent, Bajwa emphasised upon the introduction of five-a-side hockey in Pakistan which he feels is the order of the day.



“We will revive our domestic structure first and the priority is to introduce a shorter format of the game in the country. It was the long standing dream to kick start the five-a-side format which is of course very different from the conventional style but it’s the need of hour,” Bajwa stressed.



The former Olympian, who is having his second stint as secretary of the PHF, further said that indoor and five-a-side hockey are getting popular in the world and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has already announced to hold the inaugural Hockey5 World Cup in 2023. Therefore, the PHF is also looking forward to adopting the same.



He said a nation-wide tournament of five-a-side hockey amongst provincial and departmental teams will be staged soon.



“For the Hockey5 World Cup in 2023, we have to start preparation from now. I think the FIH will introduce age-limit for the mega event and if this happens, we will follow the guidelines.



“We will bring coaches with know how of the modern game. This championship will yield long term benefits for the game in Pakistan,” Bajwa hoped.



Going forward, he said, the format will be introduced in schools, colleges and universities. “I have had an initial discussion with PHF president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar in this regard,” Bajwa informed.



In this format each team comprises five players, including a goalkeeper, on the field. The field of play is 55 metres long and 41.7 metres wide — approximately half the size of a regular field-hockey pitch.



The secretary of the PHF shared details of another “landmark” project — Hockey Super League — which, Bajwa believes, will bring revolution in country’s hockey, both technically and financially.



“We are also on the verge of introducing a franchised based hockey league in Pakistan. The PHF has reached a three-year deal with investors and the venture would be announced soon after getting the nod from legal advisers. The good thing is that President Arif Alvi is in the loop as well,” Bajwa said.



He added that the the city-based franchises would be determined through auction and five highest bids would acquire teams having foreign and junior players’ representation.



“I guarantee that if the model meets success, then Pakistan hockey will be on its feet and will blossom. Not just the league but the development, infrastructure and other essential aspects will also be taken care of,” Bajwa remarked.



“The initial plan is to have five teams based on names of cities to have home-and-away contests. Later on, the league would be stretched to twelve teams. I am confident that there would be a healthy rivalry between cricket and hockey in the country,” Bajwa said.



On the state of the grassroots level, the PHF secretary said he established about a dozen academies in his past tenure, (2008-2013) but his successors — Rana Mujahid Ali and Shahbaz Ahmed — failed to carry the legacy forward. “I made it clear to both Rana Mujahid and Shahbaz Ahmed that keeping academies up and running is the only way forward. They didn’t pay heed and supply line hampered as a result,” Bajwa claimed.



Bajwa said he has already written to the federal minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and the director general of the Pakistan Sports Board for the replacement of astroturf at five venues.



“I have formally approached the IPC minister and DG PSB with a request to resume the project to replace astroturfs at stadiums in Islamabad, Abbottabad, Wah Cantt, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur,” Bajwa said.



The secretary of the PHF reiterated that their aim to better the standard of the game in the country and their doors are open for former greats for their valuable suggestions.



To a question, Bajwa replied that the PHF has not received any government grant in the past few years therefore the federation had to look at other avenues for fund raising. “The financial transactions are duly audited. Yes, the PHF has its share of liabilities as well,” Bajwa concluded.



