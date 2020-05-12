



Hockey around Australia is nearing a return to play following announcements by Federal and State Governments over recent days, paving the way for the resumption of training and community sport in the near future.





With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease, Hockey Australia (HA) and its Member Associations have been preparing a Return to Play Framework to support clubs, associations and players nationally.



This framework, being developed in partnership with Sport Australia, will provide guidance, checklists, and template documents to help navigate how to operate in a COVID-safe environment.



Importantly, the framework will help simplify the variety of government guidelines in place, including the AIS framework for rebooting Australian sport, Roadmap to a COVID-safe Australia and state government advice.



“We are all excited about getting back on the pitch, but we are also mindful of the complex and, at times, overwhelming amount of requirements facing our volunteers to help deliver COVID-safe hockey,” said HA General Manager – Legal, Strategy & Growth, Michael Johnston.



“Member Associations are already getting ready and supporting their clubs around the resumption of play, and we know there are many questions about how to do this safely and in line with government requirements.



“The work underway will provide timely support to club and association administrators, who are the lifeblood of community hockey.”



The framework will be launched in the coming week and continually updated to reflect the most up to date information and government advice.



In the meantime, Hockey Australia encourages all volunteers to continue seeking guidance through their respective Member Association, follow government guidelines, and promote the downloading of the COVID-safe App.



Hockey Australia media release