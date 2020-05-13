

Scotland Win 2019 EuroHockey Championships II



Scotland’s women will come up against reigning world champions The Netherlands at the 2021 EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam next summer.





Having stormed to promotion and a gold medal on home soil during last year’s EuroHockey Championships II, Jen Wilson’s team will also face Spain and Ireland on their return to the top flight.



Following on from the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to next July-August, the Europeans have been brought forward to 4-13 June.



Wales’ men will look to build on their fine efforts of last summer too when they also face The Netherlands in Pool B of the men’s competition. They are joined in their group by Germany and the newly promoted France.



Both England’s men and women have been handed exciting draws having finished fifth and fourth respectively in 2019. The former will take on Belgium, Spain and Russia in their group while the latter will come up against Germany, Belgium and Italy.



Scotland’s men will be looking to earn promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt when they contest the Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Poland between 15-21 August.



And after finishing fifth last year, Wales women will also be looking to earn promotion to the top flight in the Czech Republic when they take part in the Women’s EuroHockey Championship II between 15-21 August.



The full draws and schedule for both of these events will be announced at a later date.



2021 EuroHockey Championships – Men’s Draw



Pool A

Belgium

England

Spain

Russia



Pool B

Netherlands

Germany

France

Wales



2021 EuroHockey Championships – Women’s Draw



Pool A

Netherlands

Spain

Ireland

Scotland



Pool B

Germany

England

Belgium

Italy



Great Britain Hockey media release