Crowborough HC are one of those, having raised £1,700 for Hospice in the Weald by hosting a ‘Virtual Hockeython’ on 9 May.



Starting at 9am with Justin Singleton and his daughter, for the following eight-and-a-half hours players from across the club took turns to keep a hockey ball moving.



With each group controlling a hockey ball in 15 minute stints, around 80 players from the club kept the challenge going throughout the day, including GB Olympian Calum Giles and his family, club president Hilary Brown and chairman Ben Churchward.



They also mixed up how they kept the ball moving too, with some performing tricks, some playing games, some doing coaching drills and others even taking the ball on their daily walk.



Furthermore they were joined by a number of animals across the day, including rabbits, cats, dogs and a lamb.



They may have raised more than double their original target but Crowborough are still hoping to raise more for their chosen charity. Click here to donate.



England Hockey Board Media release